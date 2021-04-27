MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County 10th grader Carter Thompson recently placed second in the State Tractor Operations and Maintenance competition.
Over the weekend Thompson represented Colquitt County FFA in the competition of 12 contestants from across the state, according to the local chapter’s Facebook page.
Thompson was required to safely and properly operate a tractor with an implement, which in this competition was a grain spreader, according to Colquitt County FFA advisor Will Burt.
Thompson also had to take a general knowledge tractor test and answer problem solving questions related to tractor maintenance. He had previously qualified for state in the regional competition back in January.
“We’re real proud to see how far he’s come,” said Burt.
