MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Packers are not the only organization gearing up for the upcoming football season. The Colquitt County High School’s 50th Regiment Marching Band is counting down the days for its annual band camp, and needs the public’s assistance.
The Observer spoke with Ryan Borger, the Colquitt County School District’s Director of Bands and the Head Director for the 50th Regiment Marching Band, Friday morning about the upcoming season.
About 148 students, in grades 9 through 12, will be participating in the marching band season, Borger said. The band’s camp will officially begin Thursday, July 13.
Borger and the band’s booster club are seeking donations to help provide all the students with lunch and dinner from July 13 to July 28.
“The big need is probably for that July 17th to 21st week, when we’re serving both lunch and dinner. We always can use people in the community to come forward and help out with food or make a donation,” Borger said.
The 50th Regiment’s Band Boosters are working to prepare the meals for the children.
The band is also continuing its Corporate Sponsorship Program this year. There are five levels with different donation ranges and perks.
“[Donations range] anywhere from $100 to $2,500 because for some people, things have been harder than others. I also know it’s been a really supportive community, and everybody would help if they could. We tried to create a level where everybody felt like they could actually help,” Borger said in a past interview with The Observer.
The lowest level is the “Fan of the 50th,” with a donation range of $100 to $250. Donor perks include a name feature on the sign at the Hawg Rock Cafe including at all band concerts, social media recognition and a sticker of sponsorship.
The “Pride Level” is the highest level with a donation of $2,500. Donor perks include a plaque of sponsorship, a mention during pregame and halftime of home games, social media recognition and the name featured on band equipment trucks. Additional perks are logo features on the band equipment truck and on sign at Hawg Rock Cafe and at all band concerts all year.
“All donations go directly to the financial support of the band members — scholarships, meals, equipment upgrades, travel, and honor band opportunities,” according to the handout.
For more donation or sponsorship information, please visit the CCHS 50th Regiment Band Booster website or Facebook.
