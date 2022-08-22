MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County High School’s 50th Regiment Marching Band is “getting the band back together” for this year's Packer football season.
CCHS 50th Regiment Band Director Ryan Borger said the 2022-23 show theme is called “You Will Be Found.”
“It tells a story of struggle with self that young people have more and more of an issue with right now. Just feeling comfortable in their own skin and being who they are that's the concept of the whole show,” Borger explained in an interview Thursday.
The opening number for the show is “Migraine” by Twenty-One Pilots followed by a ballad arrangement of “Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel. The show's closer is a mashup number of “You Will Be Found” from the 2021 film Dear Evan Hansen and “This Is Me” from the 2018 film The Greatest Showman.
Drum Majors Jada Lee and Rose Lopez will be leading the band alongside Borger.
“The band’s goal for this year is to establish what the culture and quality of the band will be for the future,” Borger said.
With the lagging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is gradually rebuilding its number of participants.
Now with nearly a 40% increase in participants, the 50th Regiment has approximately 135 students performing in this year’s band.
Borger explained that the band will have a “competition worthy” show this year.
“This year's show [has] much more of a competitive thought process than last year's, so we're doing a couple of local competitions in October,” he said.
In addition to the competitions in October, the band will be supporting the Packers at every football game and traveling in November to Universal Studios Theme Park to perform in the Holiday Parade.
Due to other performance commitments such as football games during playoffs, symphonic band and jazz band, Borger didn’t want students to miss any more time in class.
“We're going the beginning of Thanksgiving, so the kids aren't missing any school,” Borger said.
He added, “We're just going Saturday through Tuesday. We'll be back fairly early on Tuesday, so that everyone can still enjoy Thanksgiving with family.”
The band’s first fundraising effort for the trip was a March-A-Thon during the last week of band camp.
“We gave the kids the opportunity to just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to practice for 45 hours during band camp week. Would you like to pledge any amount per hour to support my participation in the band? I'm hoping to help pay for a trip to Universal Studios perform with the band,’” Borger explained.
The band is also starting a Corporate Sponsorship Program this year.
“For the first time in a few years, we put together an actual corporate sponsorship program for the band. We have levels for any and every business if they want to be known in the community for supporting the 50th Regiment,” Borger said.
He continued, “[Donations range] anywhere from $100 to $2,500 because for some people, things have been harder than others. I also know it's been a really supportive community, and everybody would help if they could. We tried to create a level where everybody felt like they could actually help.”
There are five levels with different donation ranges and perks.
The lowest level is the “Fan of the 50th,” with a donation range of $100 to $250. Donor perks include a name feature on the sign at the Hawg Rock Cafe including at all band concerts, social media recognition and a sticker of sponsorship.
The “Pride Level” is the highest level with a donation of $2,500. Donor perks include a plaque of sponsorship, a mention during pregame and halftime of home games, social media recognition and the name featured on band equipment trucks. Additional perks are logo features on the band equipment truck and on sign at Hawg Rock Cafe & at all band concerts all year.
“All donations go directly to the financial support of the band members — scholarships, meals, equipment upgrades, travel, and honor band opportunities,” according to the handout.
The students might complete another fundraiser soon such as selling chocolate bars to help add to the band’s scholarship fund.
This option allows for other community members including teachers, administrators or parents of current students to help contribute.
“We do those things where all students are contributing to the scholarship fund, and we give scholarships back to the students to travel,” Borger added.
The 50th Regiment fans can also help contribute by shopping at Hawg Rock Cafe, the band’s concession stand, during the Friday night football games.
“The band takes a lot of pride that they run that concession stand,” Borger explained. “They have great service and great selections. They’ll get you in and out of there fast and back to the game. All of the proceeds that are raised in the Hard Rock Cafe go straight to the 50th Regiment, and they're all spent on that marching band and the whole band program.”
Students who are interested in joining the marching band must begin playing in the band during middle school.
For more information about the CCHS 50th Regiment Marching Band, please visit its Facebook page.
