MOULTRIE, Ga. – Six Colquitt County High School alumni were recently awarded the Georgia Commitment Scholarship from the University of Georgia.
The Colquitt County School District released a press release Thursday about the students' accomplishments.
“Savonte Wilson from the class of 2017, Eli Whitaker, Toriona Stewart, Katherine Monroy, Cameron Carr from the class of 2019, and Austin Counts from the class of 2020 are recipients of the Georgia Commitment Scholarship while enrolled at the University of Georgia,” the press release said.
The scholarship committee honored the students in a reception held at the new Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum in Athens, Georgia. Moultrie native Lynwood Hall’s artwork is currently displayed at the museum.
Each student shared how the scholarship impacted their college careers and lives. The group shared their chosen careers as a future dentist, chiropractor, dietician, hospital administrator, city and government planning administrator, and mechanical engineer.
The students were identified as scholarship recipients after being accepted and enrolled at the University of Georgia based on financial need. The scholarship provides up to $7,000 annually for four years.
According to a press release in 2017 during the launch of the scholarship, “The scholarship makes a UGA degree a possibility for a qualified Colquitt County High School graduate who otherwise could not afford to attend the university.”
The Georgia Commitment Scholarship Program was established by a group of local donors and Colquitt County High School alums to make a meaningful contribution to the community that supported them as young students.
The committee aims to increase the number of students enrolled at UGA from the local community by providing a need-based scholarship to help students financially afford tuition, fees and living costs.
Current students enrolled at UGA who graduated from CCHS should contact the UGA Foundation for more information on the scholarshop. Current CCHS seniors planning to attend UGA should see their guidance counselors for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.