MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County High School celebrated ten students at its Summer Graduation ceremony on Monday.
CCSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said in a press release, “Ten students worked throughout the summer to complete their high school graduation requirements and become CCHS alum.”
Branden Gage Baird, Da'Vae Mar'Cellas Jo'Von Powell, Quantravious Za'Tabiyon Gammage, Manuel Contreras Jahuey, and Rose Mary Castillo-Ramirez were recognized during the Colquitt County High School Summer Graduation ceremony for their resilience and determination to stay to course toward graduation.
Five other graduates were not able to attend the ceremony: Azennett Avita, Milton David Barfield, Ranon Richter Lewis, Joy Aamirah Fatimah Simon and Jake Ellis Tucker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.