MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students at Colquitt County High School signed letters of intent Tuesday to pursue careers in education in the school’s first Future Educator Signing Day.
The school participated in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education. Sixteen students expressed their desire to study varying outlets for educational employment but only 12 were available to participate in the event Tuesday morning.
Many of the students had completed the educational pathway offered by the school but others had met with counselors and expressed their intent to join the field, according to Kristy McLean, Family and Consumer Science Department head, in an interview following the event.
“Many students have other things they are doing and weren’t able to take the pathway,” McLean said. “But all of them have expressed their intention to go into teaching.”
Being called to the profession and the passion for helping children were main focal points from McLean, Superintendent Ben Wiggins and CCHS Principal Dan Chappius in their respective speeches during the event.
“Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” McLean said. “Teaching is a passion. Like all jobs there are good days and bad days but that satisfaction of helping a child, to guide them and watch them grow is like no other.”
“Being an educator is more than a career,” Chappius echoed during his speech. “We thank you for that. I want you to think about this as you keep going… you’ve talked about your purpose and what you can do. Something we talk about at our school is finding our ‘why’ and reflecting back on that.”
One of the signees, Ashley Perez, expressed her plans to major in early childhood education after graduation. She plans to major in early childhood development by first attending either Southern Regional Technical College or Wiregrass Technical College before transferring to a four year institution.
“As a child I loved going to school and I loved my teachers. I felt safe in the environment so now I want to give the same impact that teachers have given to me,” Perez said in an interview following her signing.
She has completed three years of early childhood education at CCHS. Earlier this year she secured an internship with Cox Elementary School to work with teacher Marci Tadlock as a secondary teacher. Perez hopes to work with grade school students throughout her career.
Students who signed:
- Liliana Rios-Alvarado.
- Sarah Glass.
- Samantha Hamm.
- Katie Norman.
- Elle Perryman.
- Anna Carroll.
- Ariel Dudding.
- Alyson Scroggins.
- Madison Edmondson.
- Lizette Nunez.
- Karli Lawhorn.
- Cheyenne Blount.
- Israel Gachuz-Ortega.
- Katherine Wright.
- Ella Roberts.
- Ashley Perez.
