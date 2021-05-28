MOULTRIE, Ga. — After 25 years with the Colquitt County High School Choir Program, director Travis Kern has just completed his final year before retirement. Kern has been teaching for 28 years. Twenty-five of those have been with Colquitt County.
“It’s sad to see him go,” said sophomore Wade Swartzentruber. “It’s more than a class. He makes it a family.”
After graduating from Valdosta State University with a musical education degree, Kern taught in Tifton for three years before joining his alma mater at Colquitt County High School.
“Colquitt County’s program has been a powerhouse for many years. There have only been four directors in the past 50 years,” said Kern.
His father was a United States diplomat and Kern spent many parts of his life overseas. Kern was born in Costa Rica. He and his family criss-crossed the globe throughout his life living in England, Israel, El Salvador, South Korea, Cuba, Poland, Denmark and Jamaica before settling in the United States. His mother, Shirley Kern, was born and raised in Moultrie and his aunt, Tammy Carter, was the valedictorian of CCHS in 1979, Travis Kern said.
He performed in choral programs in both high school and college. Throughout his time at CCHS he has established a clear plan on how to teach students.
“When they walk into the room, you greet them everyday. You must demand discipline. If you don’t demand respect, they aren’t going to give it to you,” said Kern. “You set up rules for your classroom and you enforce them every single day. By week three they realize you aren’t going to give up on (the rules).”
He said that constant pressure and teaching “bell to bell” are some of the things that turn non-experienced students into “diamonds.”
“I expect excellence at all times. Their goal is to be the best choir I have ever had,” he said.
He also explained that connecting, laughing and challenging the students instill their respect and their want to learn.
“He expects more out of us than we expect out of ourselves,” said senior Nicole Swartzentruber.
Kern tends to focus on a capella performance or with “minimal piano.” He says that pieces that have four- to eight-part harmonies and the “masterworks” such as Bach, Beethoven and Brahms are his primary focus when selecting the performance music.
His choir performs a fall, winter and spring concert every year as well as a spring musical. Kern has taken his choir across the country and around the globe. In 2018 he took 90 students to Italy to perform in notable venues such as Saint Peter’s Cathedral in The Vatican and Mark’s Cathedral of Venice.
“I try to have a spring trip planned. Obviously we couldn’t have anything due to extenuating circumstances lately but it’s sometimes just trips that I plan, one’s we’re invited to or something that just falls into our lap,” stated Kern.
Next year he will be working and studying at VSU. His wife, Robin Kern, is currently there and is in her third year as a professor of nursing. He will be working on his Doctor of Musical Arts while teaching classes.
Currently Jimmy Lee Purvis — who Kern attended classes with at VSU — is slated to take over the position of choir director.
