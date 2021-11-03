MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School is planning an informational event for parents to give feedback on moving the school to a block schedule in the 2022-2023 school year.
The event will be held 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Colquitt County Board of Education Board Room.
“CCHS has been operating on a hybrid schedule from the 2000s until 2017 when it changed to the current seven-day period,” said Angela Hobby, chief communications officer of CCSD in an email Wednesday.
The school’s administration has been collecting feedback from various groups in an effort to gauge the community's thoughts, according to Hobby.
“They have collected feedback from administration and curriculum staff at the district level, high school and junior high school. They held meetings with the teachers at the high school and the CCHS Governance made up of parents and business representatives; and have met with student leaders,” Hobby said.
All students at CCHS were given an electronic survey, the results of which were not discussed. Hobby says that the meeting is “another avenue” to collect input before a decision is made.
“We encourage parents to attend and listen to the proposal and provide their feedback,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.