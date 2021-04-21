MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School hosted its annual Welding Competition Saturday, April 17. Seventy-three students from all over the State of Georgia came to participate in the competition. Colquitt County High School had 10 students in the top 14 placements. First place went to Austin Law, second place to Dionicio Rocha, and third place to Bryce Monk, all from Colquitt County High School.
CCHS dominates welding contest
Obituaries
MOULTRIE -- Mrs. Alice Fuller, 87 was born May 14, 1933 in Lauren County, Georgia. She departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Pruitt Health. Graveside Services will be held 2:30 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Strong Memorial Garden. Public Viewing will be observed 2:00…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. [mdash] Linda Hamilton, 79, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Community Hospice of Jacksonville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Terry Eugene Kelley, Sr., 69, of Moultrie, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Benita Fran Powell Tillman, 61, of Moultrie, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Jose A. Galarza-Fuentes, 72, of Moultrie, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
