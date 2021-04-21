MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School hosted its annual Welding Competition Saturday, April 17. Seventy-three students from all over the State of Georgia came to participate in the competition. Colquitt County High School had 10 students in the top 14 placements. First place went to Austin Law, second place to Dionicio Rocha, and third place to Bryce Monk, all  from Colquitt County High School. 

