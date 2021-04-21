MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School FFA Senior Floriculture Team has placed second in the state.
The team competed in the state FFA Floriculture Competition where LeAnna Gay had the highest individual score in the state. The team which comprises David Riley, Mason Bass, LeAnna Gay and Price Jarvis, worked through six tasks where they were scored both as a team and individually.
The students were required to individually identify 25 plants from a list of 90, work through five mathematical problems, identify 10 disorders out of 30 possible options, take a 25-question general horticulture exam, and complete graded hands on practicum. The team also had to work through an activity as a team, according to CCHS FFA advisor Michael Schwarz.
Throughout the tasks, the individuals and team were given points that led to their overall score and rank. For example, during the plant identification section, a maximum of 250 points were given for correct answers and the test questions were worth 10 points apiece.
“Last year we went to the competition and placed fifth. I was very proud to see that we came back and won second place this year,” said Schwarz.
