Colquitt County High School honored 14 students for completing their high school graduation requirements over the summer. The summer graduation ceremony was held at Withers Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 22. 2023 graduates pictured from left are Ismael Perez-Lorenzo, Cody Bryant Boyd, Audie Clinton McMurphy III, Jose Manuel Crisostomo Jr., Ny'Kerria Tashanti Downs, Jessica Garcia, Starr Alexandria Ivey, Mariela Romulo-Mendoza, Namya Nichole Williams. The 2023 graduates who were not pictured are Jessie Barajas, Antwan Javaris Daniels, Anai Perez-Tepetate, Ramon Rojas, and Brianna Lynn Smith.