MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School honored 14 students for completing their high school graduation requirements over the summer. The summer graduation ceremony was held at Withers Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The 2023 Summer Graduates are:
- Ismael Perez-Lorenzo.
- Cody Bryant Boyd.
- Audie Clinton McMurphy III.
- Jose Manuel Crisostomo Jr.
- Ny'Kerria Tashanti Downs.
- Jessica Garcia.
- Starr Alexandria Ivey.
- Mariela Romulo-Mendoza.
- Namya Nichole Williams.
- Jessie Barajas.
- Antwan Javaris Daniels.
- Anai Perez-Tepetate.
- Ramon Rojas.
- Brianna Lynn Smith.
