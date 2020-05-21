Colquitt County High School students are eligible for a number of scholarships to pursue their educations after graduation. Among them are scholarships that select recipients by a committee, some provided by schools in the system, others funded by members of the community and still others selected by members of the CCHS faculty and staff.

Scholarship Committee

Debra Boyd: Kathryn Maxwell.

Dr. F. Lamar DeMott Memorial: Darius Washington.

Ellen Payne Odom: Loren Seabolt.

Huffstetler: Austin Counts.

Jim Buck Goff: Ragan Harden.

Jim Mack Odom: Madison Norman.

LaRue Norris Education Scholarship: Alyssa York.

McKee Memorial: Anna Beth Elliot.

Moultrie Housing Authority: Travianna Enoch.

WC Vereen: Abney Thomas.

WJ Vereen: Hannah Grace Welsh.

Schools

Charlie A.Gray Junior High School: Emily McCord.

Cox Elementary: Andrea Hernandez Sanchez and Marisol Chavez.

Funston Elementary: Noah Whitaker.

Verna Hollingsworth (Doerun): Ragan Harden.

Trell Coleman (Hamilton): Chloe Gould.

Norman Park: Hannah Grace Welsh.

Odom Elementary: Kelsey Patel and Austin Counts.

Sunset Elementary: Emily McCord.

Stringfellow Elementary: Ja’Michael Jones and Tashaja-Ni Davis.

RB Wright (SGA): Marlie Wingate.

RB Wright (Beta): Anna Strange.

RB Wright (PTA): John Melvin Herndon.

RB Wright (Oscar Bell): KiJana Spencer.

Willie J. Williams Middle School: Hunter Kebler.

Community

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated: Laquelle Thomas.

Becky Bevacqua Memorial: Anna Beth Elliot.

CC Retired Educators - Sarah Mashburn Memorial: Juliana C. Perry.

Colquitt County Teacher FCU: Ki-Jana Spencer and Juliana Perry.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center: Amber Burnette, Xiemena Cerecedo, Karlie Ellis, Traveanna Enoch, Morgan Gilbert, Gisel Gonzalez, Juridia Gutierez-Rios, Juriana Gutierez-Rios, Gevon Harris, Yanet Hernandez, Maria D. Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez-Romulo, Kilby Hunnicutt, Steve Ma, Katie Martinez, Karina Martinez, Angell McMurphy, Esha Panchal, Viadehi Patel, Erick Perez and Ana Vasquez.

CRMC Volunteer Auxiliary: Ragan Harden, Marlie Wingate, Brooke Durrence and Erick Perez.

Georgia’s Own: Gavin Baker.

HOSA: Erick Perez and Rogelio Serrano Lopez.

Hope House: Chloe Sumner.

James Eunice Legacy Scholarship: Austin Counts and Ragan Harden.

Kate Jeter Memorial: Austin Counts, Aaron Long, Noah Whitaker, Madison Willis, Marlie Wingate and Anna Beth Elliot.

Katelynn Renee Holloway: Abigail Glass.

Kiwanis Club (Elsie Creech Memorial): Madison Willis.

Kiwanis Club (William B. Withers): Ragan Harden.

Kiwanis Club (Nita Belle Scarbrough): Chloe Sumner.

Moultrie Federated Guild: Julianne Perry and Annebelle Roberts.

Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club: Catherine Brooke Durrence.

Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club (Knuck McCrary): Aaron Long.

Moultrie Service League: Anna Strange.

Richard Fulford Agricultural Achievement: Trey Stanaland.

Rocky’s: Catherine Brooke Durrence.

Rotary Club: Loren Seabolt.

Sha Byrd Memorial: Chloe Sumner.

Southern Regional Technical College: Benjamin McLaughlin.

William G. Edwards memorial: Nathan Corely.

Jonathan Edwards Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Durrence.

Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce: Trey Stanaland.

Woodman Life Chapter #1 Memory of Ralph Dorminey: Alyssa York and Montavious Ponder.

Daughters of the American Revolution (ROTC Student): David Grace.

CCHS Faculty and Staff

Colquitt County Achievement Award: Madison Willis and Rogelio Serano Lopez.

Principal’s Achievement Award: Austin Counts and Ian Small.

Ultimate Packer Leadership Award: Elijah Scott, Ragan Harden and Henry Matney.

Chris Dixon Award: Chase Willis.

Difference Maker Award: Viadehi Patel.

