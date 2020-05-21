Colquitt County High School students are eligible for a number of scholarships to pursue their educations after graduation. Among them are scholarships that select recipients by a committee, some provided by schools in the system, others funded by members of the community and still others selected by members of the CCHS faculty and staff.
Scholarship Committee
Debra Boyd: Kathryn Maxwell.
Dr. F. Lamar DeMott Memorial: Darius Washington.
Ellen Payne Odom: Loren Seabolt.
Huffstetler: Austin Counts.
Jim Buck Goff: Ragan Harden.
Jim Mack Odom: Madison Norman.
LaRue Norris Education Scholarship: Alyssa York.
McKee Memorial: Anna Beth Elliot.
Moultrie Housing Authority: Travianna Enoch.
WC Vereen: Abney Thomas.
WJ Vereen: Hannah Grace Welsh.
Schools
Charlie A.Gray Junior High School: Emily McCord.
Cox Elementary: Andrea Hernandez Sanchez and Marisol Chavez.
Funston Elementary: Noah Whitaker.
Verna Hollingsworth (Doerun): Ragan Harden.
Trell Coleman (Hamilton): Chloe Gould.
Norman Park: Hannah Grace Welsh.
Odom Elementary: Kelsey Patel and Austin Counts.
Sunset Elementary: Emily McCord.
Stringfellow Elementary: Ja’Michael Jones and Tashaja-Ni Davis.
RB Wright (SGA): Marlie Wingate.
RB Wright (Beta): Anna Strange.
RB Wright (PTA): John Melvin Herndon.
RB Wright (Oscar Bell): KiJana Spencer.
Willie J. Williams Middle School: Hunter Kebler.
Community
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated: Laquelle Thomas.
Becky Bevacqua Memorial: Anna Beth Elliot.
CC Retired Educators - Sarah Mashburn Memorial: Juliana C. Perry.
Colquitt County Teacher FCU: Ki-Jana Spencer and Juliana Perry.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center: Amber Burnette, Xiemena Cerecedo, Karlie Ellis, Traveanna Enoch, Morgan Gilbert, Gisel Gonzalez, Juridia Gutierez-Rios, Juriana Gutierez-Rios, Gevon Harris, Yanet Hernandez, Maria D. Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez-Romulo, Kilby Hunnicutt, Steve Ma, Katie Martinez, Karina Martinez, Angell McMurphy, Esha Panchal, Viadehi Patel, Erick Perez and Ana Vasquez.
CRMC Volunteer Auxiliary: Ragan Harden, Marlie Wingate, Brooke Durrence and Erick Perez.
Georgia’s Own: Gavin Baker.
HOSA: Erick Perez and Rogelio Serrano Lopez.
Hope House: Chloe Sumner.
James Eunice Legacy Scholarship: Austin Counts and Ragan Harden.
Kate Jeter Memorial: Austin Counts, Aaron Long, Noah Whitaker, Madison Willis, Marlie Wingate and Anna Beth Elliot.
Katelynn Renee Holloway: Abigail Glass.
Kiwanis Club (Elsie Creech Memorial): Madison Willis.
Kiwanis Club (William B. Withers): Ragan Harden.
Kiwanis Club (Nita Belle Scarbrough): Chloe Sumner.
Moultrie Federated Guild: Julianne Perry and Annebelle Roberts.
Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club: Catherine Brooke Durrence.
Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club (Knuck McCrary): Aaron Long.
Moultrie Service League: Anna Strange.
Richard Fulford Agricultural Achievement: Trey Stanaland.
Rocky’s: Catherine Brooke Durrence.
Rotary Club: Loren Seabolt.
Sha Byrd Memorial: Chloe Sumner.
Southern Regional Technical College: Benjamin McLaughlin.
William G. Edwards memorial: Nathan Corely.
Jonathan Edwards Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Durrence.
Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce: Trey Stanaland.
Woodman Life Chapter #1 Memory of Ralph Dorminey: Alyssa York and Montavious Ponder.
Daughters of the American Revolution (ROTC Student): David Grace.
CCHS Faculty and Staff
Colquitt County Achievement Award: Madison Willis and Rogelio Serano Lopez.
Principal’s Achievement Award: Austin Counts and Ian Small.
Ultimate Packer Leadership Award: Elijah Scott, Ragan Harden and Henry Matney.
Chris Dixon Award: Chase Willis.
Difference Maker Award: Viadehi Patel.
