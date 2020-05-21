English

Outstanding Advanced Placement Student: Austin Counts.

Excellence in Advanced Composition: Cassie Hall, Antanasia Brown, Kha’mya Moore, A’Lesha Johnson, Karla Culebro Cardenas, Henry Matney, Jada Jackson, Briar Hughey, Nicholas Mays, Franyer Balmaceda Rabi and Ny’Kavieon McCullough.

Academic Achievement in Advanced Composition: Kelle Allen.

Excellence in Honors British Literature: Brianna Ramsey, Zachary Braun, Alexandra McCray, Nereida Hernandez, Jasmine Mezquite and Abigail Glass.

Excellence in AP Literature: Austin Counts.

Young Author Winner: Victoria Baker.

Math

Outstanding Algebra II Student: Lynnete Zarinana.

Outstanding Statistical Reasoning Student: Dayanis Polo Cruz and Sarah Harrell.

Outstanding AP Statistics Student: Hannah Hood.

Outstanding AP Calculus AB Student: Austin Counts.

Excellence in Mathematics: Ian Small.

Science

Outstanding Human Anatomy Honors Student: Loren Seabolt.

Outstanding Forensics Student: Hunter Russell.

Outstanding Effort Forensics Student: Tymetrius French.

Outstanding AP Physics I Student: Austin Counts.

Outstanding AP Biology Student: Jessica Martin.

Excellence in Science Award: Ian Small.

Social Studies

Economics Academic Achievement Award: Daniel Sellers.

Woodmen of the World Award: Lucas Tostenson.

Daughters of the American Revolution American History Award: Nereida Hernandez.

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Loren Seabolt.

Jim Abney Award: Madison Willis.

AP Economics Academic Achievement Award: Vaidehi Patel, Brooke Durrence and Steve Ma.

Drama

Artistic Achievement in Advanced Drama 2-4: Emily Hopkins.

Excellence in Leadership-Theatre Arts Department: Brianna Ramsey and Xavier Mitchell.

Senior Thespian Society: Russell Brown and Dominic Dove.

Career, Technical and Agricultural Education

Family and Consumer Sciences

Outstanding Early Childhood Education Internship Student: Kari Hardigree and Evelin Carranza Lopez.

Outstanding Food for Life Student: Alesha Johnson.

Outstanding Food Science Student: Ryan Mathis.

Work-Based Learning

Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student: Catherine Brooke Durrence.

Business and Communication

Outstanding AP Principles of Computer Science Student: Austin Counts.

Outstanding AP Computer Science A Student: Ian Small.

Outstanding FBLA Student: Aholiab Martinez.

Construction, Metals, Communications and Transportation Pathway

Outstanding Construction Student: David Berrara, Cody Brown, Drew Dalton, Aaron Garcia, Carson Hoes, Camden Hurst, Luis Jose Lorenzo, Raymundo Magana, Aziel Manuel-Medellin, Aaron Mercer, Ramsey Merritt, Luis Ramirez Gonzalez, Jorge Resendiz Zapata, Malik Seay, Evan Taylor, Caleb Yarbrough, Christian Bowen and Nathan Corley.

Agriculture

Outstanding Horticulture Student (Floral Design): Karla Cardenas.

Outstanding Horticulture Student (Nursery Landscape): Nathan Blackwell.

Outstanding Horticulture Student (Plant Science): Oscar Bullard.

Outstanding Forestry Student: Trey Stanaland.

Outstanding Agriculture Student: Trey Stanaland.

ROTC

Outstanding ROTC Student: David Grace.

Healthcare

Sports Medicine: Zachary Braun.

Pharmacy Operations: Vaidehi Patel.

MOWR Nurse Aide Fundamentals: Anna Beth Elliott.

World Languages

ASL Honors Society: Katie Hatcher, Kamden Kearce, Dayanis Polo Cruz, Victoria Wright, Henry Matney, David Alvarado and Yadira Barrera.

ASL Honors Society Highest Honors: Kathryn Maxwell, madison Norman, Abeny Thomas and Jaela Harrell.

Outstanding American Sign Language II Student: Dayanis Polo Cruz.

Outstanding American Sign Language III Student: Katie Hatcher.

Outstanding ESOL Student: Mardoqueo Bamaca.

Outstanding Spanish II Student: Jay Matthews.

Outstanding Spanish Speaker 2 Student: Nayeli Pleitez Hernandez.

Outstanding AP Spanish Language & Culture Student: Andrea Hernandez Sanchez.

Other Awards

Teacher’s Choice Award: A’Nya Brown.

Anthony Harris Memorial Award: Maria Abigail Chavarria.

High School High Tech - Laptop Winners: Timothy Gardner, Yuridiana Gutierrez and Saray Naranjo.

Advanced Placement Honors

AP Capstone Diploma: Fletcher Morgan Kenney and Brandon McBride.

AP Scholar: Gavin Baker, Persephone Carter, Anna Beth Elliot, Kahmin Keller, Emily McCord, Erick Perez, Lucas Tostenson, William Noah Whitaker and Marlie Wingate.

AP Scholar with Distinction: Austin Counts, Fletcher Morgan Kenney, Brandon McBride and Ian Small.

AP Seminar and Research Certificate: Gavin Baker, Emily Barrett, Kailie Reynolds, William Noah Whitaker and Kevin Wingate.

 

