English
Outstanding Advanced Placement Student: Austin Counts.
Excellence in Advanced Composition: Cassie Hall, Antanasia Brown, Kha’mya Moore, A’Lesha Johnson, Karla Culebro Cardenas, Henry Matney, Jada Jackson, Briar Hughey, Nicholas Mays, Franyer Balmaceda Rabi and Ny’Kavieon McCullough.
Academic Achievement in Advanced Composition: Kelle Allen.
Excellence in Honors British Literature: Brianna Ramsey, Zachary Braun, Alexandra McCray, Nereida Hernandez, Jasmine Mezquite and Abigail Glass.
Excellence in AP Literature: Austin Counts.
Young Author Winner: Victoria Baker.
Math
Outstanding Algebra II Student: Lynnete Zarinana.
Outstanding Statistical Reasoning Student: Dayanis Polo Cruz and Sarah Harrell.
Outstanding AP Statistics Student: Hannah Hood.
Outstanding AP Calculus AB Student: Austin Counts.
Excellence in Mathematics: Ian Small.
Science
Outstanding Human Anatomy Honors Student: Loren Seabolt.
Outstanding Forensics Student: Hunter Russell.
Outstanding Effort Forensics Student: Tymetrius French.
Outstanding AP Physics I Student: Austin Counts.
Outstanding AP Biology Student: Jessica Martin.
Excellence in Science Award: Ian Small.
Social Studies
Economics Academic Achievement Award: Daniel Sellers.
Woodmen of the World Award: Lucas Tostenson.
Daughters of the American Revolution American History Award: Nereida Hernandez.
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Loren Seabolt.
Jim Abney Award: Madison Willis.
AP Economics Academic Achievement Award: Vaidehi Patel, Brooke Durrence and Steve Ma.
Drama
Artistic Achievement in Advanced Drama 2-4: Emily Hopkins.
Excellence in Leadership-Theatre Arts Department: Brianna Ramsey and Xavier Mitchell.
Senior Thespian Society: Russell Brown and Dominic Dove.
Career, Technical and Agricultural Education
Family and Consumer Sciences
Outstanding Early Childhood Education Internship Student: Kari Hardigree and Evelin Carranza Lopez.
Outstanding Food for Life Student: Alesha Johnson.
Outstanding Food Science Student: Ryan Mathis.
Work-Based Learning
Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student: Catherine Brooke Durrence.
Business and Communication
Outstanding AP Principles of Computer Science Student: Austin Counts.
Outstanding AP Computer Science A Student: Ian Small.
Outstanding FBLA Student: Aholiab Martinez.
Construction, Metals, Communications and Transportation Pathway
Outstanding Construction Student: David Berrara, Cody Brown, Drew Dalton, Aaron Garcia, Carson Hoes, Camden Hurst, Luis Jose Lorenzo, Raymundo Magana, Aziel Manuel-Medellin, Aaron Mercer, Ramsey Merritt, Luis Ramirez Gonzalez, Jorge Resendiz Zapata, Malik Seay, Evan Taylor, Caleb Yarbrough, Christian Bowen and Nathan Corley.
Agriculture
Outstanding Horticulture Student (Floral Design): Karla Cardenas.
Outstanding Horticulture Student (Nursery Landscape): Nathan Blackwell.
Outstanding Horticulture Student (Plant Science): Oscar Bullard.
Outstanding Forestry Student: Trey Stanaland.
Outstanding Agriculture Student: Trey Stanaland.
ROTC
Outstanding ROTC Student: David Grace.
Healthcare
Sports Medicine: Zachary Braun.
Pharmacy Operations: Vaidehi Patel.
MOWR Nurse Aide Fundamentals: Anna Beth Elliott.
World Languages
ASL Honors Society: Katie Hatcher, Kamden Kearce, Dayanis Polo Cruz, Victoria Wright, Henry Matney, David Alvarado and Yadira Barrera.
ASL Honors Society Highest Honors: Kathryn Maxwell, madison Norman, Abeny Thomas and Jaela Harrell.
Outstanding American Sign Language II Student: Dayanis Polo Cruz.
Outstanding American Sign Language III Student: Katie Hatcher.
Outstanding ESOL Student: Mardoqueo Bamaca.
Outstanding Spanish II Student: Jay Matthews.
Outstanding Spanish Speaker 2 Student: Nayeli Pleitez Hernandez.
Outstanding AP Spanish Language & Culture Student: Andrea Hernandez Sanchez.
Other Awards
Teacher’s Choice Award: A’Nya Brown.
Anthony Harris Memorial Award: Maria Abigail Chavarria.
High School High Tech - Laptop Winners: Timothy Gardner, Yuridiana Gutierrez and Saray Naranjo.
Advanced Placement Honors
AP Capstone Diploma: Fletcher Morgan Kenney and Brandon McBride.
AP Scholar: Gavin Baker, Persephone Carter, Anna Beth Elliot, Kahmin Keller, Emily McCord, Erick Perez, Lucas Tostenson, William Noah Whitaker and Marlie Wingate.
AP Scholar with Distinction: Austin Counts, Fletcher Morgan Kenney, Brandon McBride and Ian Small.
AP Seminar and Research Certificate: Gavin Baker, Emily Barrett, Kailie Reynolds, William Noah Whitaker and Kevin Wingate.
