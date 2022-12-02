MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County High School honored its Special Olympic athletes for a second year in a Friday morning ceremony.
“We are very excited to be a part of presenting these varsity level athletes with their very own letterman jacket to honor their commitment to Special Olympics competition,” P.J. Jones and Mitchell McKinney, the local coordinators for Colquitt County’s Special Olympics, said during the ceremony's opening. “These athletes have practiced for, and competed in, Special Olympics events for several years and have earned this opportunity to be recognized and celebrated for their dedication and efforts.”
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis agreed.
“It’s a special and monumental day to honor these students," Chappuis said. "It gives them a sense of school pride and accomplishment. We’re happy to celebrate them and honor them with their letterman jackets.”
Most of the athletes have been participating at the local level since they were in elementary school. They have now advanced to high school and some even to state-level competitions in Atlanta, Jones said in an interview prior to the ceremony.
“We’re so proud of all our athletes today that will be getting their letterman jackets. Y’all have worked hard and deserve it so I want you to wear it and be very proud of it,” she said to the athletes.
The athletes who were awarded with letterman jackets were:
- Mary Weems.
- MaTyious Hayes.
- Nate Purser.
- Violet Martinez.
- Denzell Palmore.
- Trenton Lewis.
- Mackenzie Murphy.
- Jose Lopez.
- Yana Wilson.
Wilson was one of the students who was the most excited about receiving her jacket. When asked why receiving the jacket was important, she replied, “This jacket represents my school."
The athletes were presented with their jackets by members of the high school’s Partnership for Success (PFS) club including:
- Aaron Bell Jason Fuller.
- Wilson Hulett.
- Natalie Bryan.
- Elayna Watts.
- Destiny Garcia.
- Kimyra Crawford.
The coordinators plan to continue the ceremony for rising seniors who meet the qualifications in years to come.
“We’re super proud and super blessed to be in a community that supports our athletes with special needs,” McKinney said.
Representatives across the Colquitt County School District attended the event including CCSD Superintendent Ben Wiggins, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Marni Kirkland, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones and Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby.
CCHS students and family supporters who attended also cheered on the athletes as they were recognized.
