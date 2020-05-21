English
Excellence in World Literature, 10th grade: Joy Simon, Kelsey Dawson, Sa’Naha Kinsey, Fernando Bueno, Victor Gomez, Jada Davies, Ethan Fillyaw, Chassidy Newberry, Ma’Kayla Thomas, Lord Fanklin, Christian DeBerry, Kaitlyn Tinsley, Delfino Rodriguez and Jose Lorenzo.
Excellence in Honors World Literature, 10th: Case Miller and Tucker Brown.
Academic Achievement in Advanced Composition, 10th: Jada Black and Lamarcus King Jr.
Excellence in American Literature, 11th: Brianna Vega, Larissa Guchez, Lilyanna Benson, Joseph Player, Anna (Grace) Edwards, William (Ellis) Latime, Ernest (Fletcher) Gilpin, Nicholas Sixkiller, Ethan Gregory, Naia Benefield, Lakiya Roberts and Bethany Guerra.
Excellence in Honors American Literature, 10th: Madison Edmondson and Sonji Hargrove.
Excellence in AP Language, 11th: Aryn Herndon.
Georgia Young Authors Award: Madison Edmondson (10th) and Damilah Foster (11th).
Mathematics
Outstanding Algebra I Student, 10th: Erick Carranza-Martinez.
Outstanding Geometry Student, 10th: Norman Reyes Mateo and Wenkang (Owen) Chen.
Outstanding Honors Geometry Student, 10th: Jose Gutierrez Villeda and Allison Taylor.
Outstanding Honors Algebra II Student, 10th: Hudson Bowen.
Outstanding Algebra II Student, 11th: Addie Hamner, Jennifer Hernandez, Kellen Hodnett, Laurie Gibson, Samaya Bridges and Edelma Velazquez.
Outstanding Honors Algebra II Student, 11th: Bethany Guerra.
Outstanding AP Statistics Student, 11th: Ashley Ma.
Outstanding Honors Pre-Calculus Student, 11th: TJ Smith.
Science
Outstanding Physical Science Student, 10th: Erick Carranza-Martinez.
Outstanding Effort Physical Science Student 10th: Thomas Ponder.
Outstanding Environmental Science Student, 11th: William Latimer.
Outstanding Effort Environmental Science Student, 11th: Timothy Beason.
Outstanding Honors Chemistry Student, 10th: Lily Ren.
Outstanding Chemistry Student, 11th: Garry Hill.
Outstanding Effort Chemistry Student, 11th: Jonaisha Powell.
Outstanding Honors Physics Student, 11th: Timothy M. Smith.
Outstanding Human Anatomy Honors Student, 11th: Ashley Ma.
Outstanding AP Chemistry Student, 11th: Mann Patel.
Promising Young Scientist, 11th: Eddie Hamilton.
Social Studies
ABAC Academic Excellence Award,10th: Jacob Icard.
Civics Academic Achievement Award: Aaron Carter (10), Caitlyn David (11), Ty’Keirean Gardner (10), Hunter Strickland (10), Timothy Beason (11), Melissa Sanchez-Presas (11), Joshua Massey (10) and Travis Crosby (10).
Advanced Placement Psychology Academic Achievement Award, 11th: Reagan Young.
Advanced Placement Government and Politics, 11th: Edward (Eddie) Hamilton.
Career/Technology Education
Agriculture
Outstanding Ag Mechanics I Student, 10th: Alejandro Ortega and Daniel durrance.
Outstanding Ag Mechanics II Student, 11th: Robert Mitchell.
Outstanding Horticulture Student (Horticulture): LeAnna Gay (10) and David Riley (11).
Outstanding Horticulture Student (Plant Science): Rachel Mansur (11).
Outstanding Forestry Student: Davis Greene (10) and Robert Mitchell (11).
Outstanding Animal Science: Laine Weeks (10), Nicole Swartzentruber (11) and Maggie Bishop (10).
Business and Computer Science
10th Grade Outstanding Business Student: Lily Ren.
11th Grade Outstanding Business Student: Savannah Farmer.
Family and Consumer Science
Outstanding Early Childhood Education I Student, 10th: Kayla Alford.
Outstanding Early Childhood Education I Student, 11th: Miracle Jordan.
Outstanding Early Childhood Education II Student, 11th: Aniya Smith.
Outstanding Early Childhood Education II Student, 10th: LeAundra Wood.
Outstanding Early Childhood Education III Student, 11th: Lana Davis.
Outstanding Early Childhood Education Internship Student, 11th: Abigail Hamilton.
Outstanding Food Nutrition and Wellness Student, 10th: Sara Beth Glass.
Outstanding Food for Life Student, 10th: Anna Beth Howard.
Outstanding Food for Life Student, 11th: Katelyn Gessford.
Outstanding Food Science Student, 11th: Serenity Walker and Dustin Warren.
Healthcare Science
Introduction to Healthcare, 10th: Lanie McCoy.
Essentials of Healthcare Student, 11th: Ethan Hall.
Allied Health and Medicine, 11th: Sarai Ramirez.
Dual Enrollment Essentials of Healthcare, 11th: Alexys Moore.
Work-Based Learning
Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student, 11th: Robert R. Mitchell.
Fine Arts (Drama)
Excellence in Advanced Drama 2-4, 11th: Lillyanna Benson.
Excellence in Advanced Drama 1, 10th: Armando Barajas-Rangel.
Achievement in Leadership Advanced Drama 1, 10th: Emily Doile.
World Languages
Outstanding Spanish I Student, 10th: Brianna Denton.
Outstanding Spanish II Student, 10th: Juanita Neloms.
Outstanding Spanish III Student, 11th: Tony Herring.
Outstanding Spanish Speaker 1 Student, 10th: Carina Meza and Katherine Estrada.
Outstanding Spanish IV Student, 10th: Maci DeMott.
Outstanding Latin I Student, 10th: Anna Torres.
Outstanding Latin II Student, 10th: Natalie Charles.
Outstanding Latin III Student, 10th: Wendy Velazquez.
Outstanding Spanish I Student, 11th: Nelson Salaz Jr.
Outstanding Spanish II Student, 10th: Lilla Craft.
Outstanding Spanish III Student, 11th: Damilah Foster.
Outstanding Spanish Speaker 1 Student, 11th: Kayla Esquivel.
Outstanding Spanish Speaker 2 Student, 11th: Marcela Zamora and Sarai Ramirez.
Outstanding American Sign Language I Student : LeAnna Gay (10) and Lillyanna Benson (11)
Outstanding Advanced Placement Spanish Language & Culture Student, 11th: Estefani Gomez-Cardenas.
Outstanding ESOL Student, 11th: Elijah Vazquez.
Excellence in World Languages Award, 11th: Kaytlin Haynes.
Outstanding Spanish I Student, 11th: Chalayah Slaughter.
Outstanding Spanish III Student, 10th: Anthony Giles.
Outstanding American Sign Language II Student, 11th: Emily (Lanier) Baker.
Outstanding ESOL Student, 10th: Nayelis Quintana Carmona.
Advanced Placement Honors
AP Scholar, 11th: Autumn Hampton, Alexys Moore and Ryan Smith.
AP Scholar with Honor, 11th: Ethan Hall and Edward Hamilton.
University of Georgia Certificate of Merit
All recipients are in the 11th grade
• Autumn B. Hampton.
• Jennifer Anaya.
• Emily Lanier Baker.
• Kallie Berry.
• Caitlyn I. David.
• Lana Davis.
• Syleena Huynh Doan.
• Damilah Jevonne Foster.
• David Friedlander.
• Sallie E. Fuller.
• Madison Giles.
• Estefani Gomez-Cardenas.
• Bethany E. Guerra.
• Ethan Cole Hall.
• Edward Anthony (Eddie) Hamilton.
• Caroline G. Harrell.
• Kaytlin Haynes.
• Aryn Herndon.
• Ashley N. Ma.
• Berenice Maldonado-Garcia.
• Noah McLaughlin.
• Alexys P. Moore.
• Mann Patel.
• Sarai Ramirez.
• Muriel Ren.
• Shadasia Reynolds.
• Cady Marie Suber.
• Reagan Young.
• Marcela Zamora.
