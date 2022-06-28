MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC cadets recently attended the 2022 National Science Foundation’s Resident Cyber STEM Academy fully funded by the United States Marine Corps.
Cadets Michael Marshall, a rising junior, and Mai Nguyen, a rising senior, attended the two-week academy from Sunday, June 12, to Friday, June 24, at Tuskegee University in Alabama.
The two cadets experienced college life on the university’s campus with 18 other students from across the country. They lived in the dorms and dined at the Tuskegee University Cafeteria.
“I learned what college is going to be like in the future,” Nguyen said in an interview Monday. “They taught us about Cyber Academy and cyber attacks.”
She learned how to prevent cyber attacks and how to be more secure on the internet.
Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, adviser of the high school’s Junior ROTC program, said the cadets received a complete Raspberry Pi system during the program. A Raspberry Pi 400 is a complete personal computer system that is built into a compact keyboard.
“It's fun, and you can code with it,” Nguyen added.
Both cadets earned three credit hours in cyber security while attending the academy. They also received a certificate of completion from Tuskegee University on the last day of the program.
Nguyen and Marshall are also members of the CCHS JROTC CyberPatriot team.
CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program. It was created by the Air Force Association to inspire K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines that are critical to the nation's future.
Upon return from the academy, Nguyen was announced as captain of this year’s CCHS JROTC CyberPatriot Varsity team.
“What it offered her most of all was context, '' Perdew said in an interview Monday. “When we do the CyberPatriot competitions during the year, the kids get a virtual machine. They know they have to do these tasks, but sometimes they don't understand why. Well, they taught her the why.
Nguyen said the academy has prepared her for this position. They taught her from the basics of cybersecurity to more complex objectives.
“They also gave us vouchers to complete CompTIA Information Technology tests,” Nguyen said.
According to the CompTIA website, CompTIA has four certification series that range from core to professional.
Core certifications, like CompTIA A+, lay the groundwork for the specialized pathway certifications, and additional professional certifications cover necessary IT skills like project management.
To learn more about JROTC or CyberPatriot, please email Perdew at jason.perdew@colquitt.k12.ga.us or call (229) 890-6141 ext: 21675.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.