MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School junior Logan Bennett brought home another Ag Mechanics State Championship this past weekend.
Bennett participated in the Lawnmower Operations and Maintenance competition in Fort Valley on Saturday. After winning the region event back in February, Bennett qualified to compete at the state event against the best from all regions across the state.
In this event, Bennett had to safely and accurately operate a zero-turn mower through a course, take a general knowledge test over mowers and small engines, and answer problem solving/maintenance-related questions using various manuals, according to a press release from the school system.
Bennett finished with an impressive 97 out of 100 total score to claim the title. He is only the third student in Colquitt County FFA history to achieve this state honor, the school system said.
