MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County High School’s first Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy recently launched accepting 29 students who committed to becoming future leaders on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Chick-fil-A of Moultrie and Wesley Rogers, its owner and operator, are sponsoring the program.
The Colquitt County School District shared a press release about the launch Tuesday morning.
According to Chick-fil-A's website, the leadership program has one shared mission: impact through action. The program initially launched in 2013 with three Atlanta schools and has surpassed 900 schools in 41 states as of 2021, touching over 100,000 students.
"Impacting our community is one of our top priorities at Chick-fil-A Moultrie," Rogers said, "and partnering with Colquitt County High School and Principal Chappuis has allowed us to do this in an exciting, new way. We believe teaching and sharing valuable life skills is essential to help students navigate a changing world as they prepare for college and work life."
Students will participate in monthly leader labs to learn different leadership principles and start working toward a capstone project, which will be a community or school impact project.
"This program provides leadership curriculum and opportunity to develop student leaders in the school and community through service and action,” CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis stated.
Participating students include:
Seniors: Christopher Hernandez, Mimi La, Kale Hopper, David Dos Santos, Maahi Patel, Taylor Williams, Kaylee Hall, Laurie Jo Burt, Carrie Wimberly, Allie Catherine Boatwright, and Will Robbins.
Juniors: Ja'Quavian Daniels, Michael Marshall, Maris Hopper, Asia Earl, Summer Allbrooks, Leticia Garcia Santiago, Shannon Hosey, Kaitlyn Maxwell, Alaina Riley, Mollie Hewett, Tyshon Reed, Alexa Kinsey, Kayla Giang, and Grace Elizabeth Costin.
Sophomores: Gracie Hammock, Sara Cooper, Ada Craft, and Greer Turnipseed.
Applications for the annual program will open each fall for participation.
