MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School is moving forward with its plans for a prom.
Last year’s rite of passage was canceled — along with the last two months of the school year — by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Thursday, Principal Jamie Dixon announced that the prom will be held 7-10 p.m. April 24 at the football practice field next to the indoor facility.
“After consulting with medical officials, the common consensus was that the event had to be held outdoors in an effort to adhere to protocols concerning Covid-19,” Dixon wrote.
Only Colquitt County High School juniors and seniors will be allowed to attend the prom. No students from other schools will be allowed admission.
There is no makeup date in case of inclement weather.
The price of admission will be $10, and only cash will be accepted. If the event is canceled, money will be refunded.
Junior parents will be allowed to have the Grand March, but all Covid-19 protocols must be followed.
The theme will be “The Roaring Twenties,” and colors are black and gold.
Dixon’s letter also said the Class of 2022 is looking for donations to assist in putting on the prom:
• Table clothes, both cloth and disposable.
• Vases, in any color, that can be spray-painted.
• Mason jars.
• Old frames in any color and size. Plans are to spray-paint them.
• Any party decor items that are black and gold in color.
• White string lights.
Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the school.Please contact Stephanie Windon at stephanie.windon@colquitt.k12.ga.us if you have questions about donations.
