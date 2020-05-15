MOULTRIE, Ga. — It’s different, but at least it wasn’t canceled.
On Thursday, Colquitt County High School posted a video to its website and Facebook page depicting Senior Honors Night in the age of the coronavirus.
Schools have been closed since March with some students completing work online. Likewise, many of the events that have symbolized seniors’ transition year have either been canceled or have taken place in a virtual environment.
CCHS Principal Jamie Dixon wanted to make sure Honors Night happened in some form.
The 45-minute video presents the winners of dozens of awards, including naming the valedictorian and salutatorian, the top two grade point averages in the Class of 2020.
Ian Small was named salutatorian with a GPA of 102.173.
Austin Counts was named valedictorian with a GPA of 102.475.
“Congratulations on a heck of a year and a job well done,” Dixon says in the video.
The high school’s video focuses only on senior award recipients. In a normal year, underclass award winners would be honored in their own ceremony.
The Observer plans a salute to both groups of award winners in the Friday, May 22, Observer print edition.
In an interview prior to the video being posted, Dixon told The Observer the school is also planning a virtual graduation for May 23 — the day seniors would have walked across the stage at Mack Tharpe Stadium had coronavirus not forced cancellation of large events.
“It follows essentially the same thing as a regular graduation,” Dixon said, except that it will take place over the internet. The school superintendent, principal and student speakers will participate as in a normal graduation.
Details are still being worked out.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell announced April 29 that the school would not be able to hold an in-person graduation as scheduled May 23 because of the coronavirus concerns. The plan described at that time was to have an in-person graduation later in the summer, once the virus situation had eased.
The plan for the virtual graduation doesn’t mean the plan for an in-person ceremony later in the year has been discarded, Dixon said.
“We intend to try to get something done this summer if we can,” he said.
The online graduation is just a way to ensure seniors have the best ceremony they can right now, in case the virus continues to prevent large gatherings through the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.