MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District is among 38 districts across the state to receive money from the Cultivating Teachers Grant.
The Georgia Department of Education recently announced the awardees of the grant, which was established to support districts offering the Teaching as a Profession Pathway.
According to the press release from the state, “the State Board of Education approved Superintendent [Richard] Woods’ recommendation to award the funds, which are dedicated to supporting professional development learning for teachers of Teaching as a Profession Pathway courses and recruitment of high school students to participate in the pathway.”
Colquitt County High School will begin the Teaching as a Profession pathway this upcoming school year. Paxton Crosby, Colquitt County High School teacher, wrote the grant and will oversee the implementation of the new pathway.
At the time of the grant application, 29 students signed up for the first course. The $7,000 grant will assist with professional development training for the pathway teachers, obtain instructional resources, provide students with engaging learning opportunities through field trips, and fund promotional material to recruit students into the pathway.
“We are excited to begin the Teaching as a Profession Pathway this coming year to cultivate future educators,” Principal Dan Chappuis shared. “This additional pathway will allow us to expand our opportunities for students seeking to enter the field of education and help our district identify future educators that we hope will one day come back to work with us in some capacity.”
Teaching as a Profession is one of more than 20 pathways students can complete while in high school to prepare them for a successful career, the school system said. Students who complete a career pathway have a graduation rate of 98.%, and this past year, 2,600 students enrolled in career pathway courses.
For more information on the high school career pathways, visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/schools/colquitt-high/academics/ctae.
