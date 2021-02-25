MOULTRIE, Ga. — The College Board twice recognized Colquitt County High School as 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School this past week.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s AP Honor Schools,” Georgia state school superintendent Richard Woods said. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students.”
Jamie Dixon, principal at CCHS, said he was proud of his students for accepting the rigors of AP courses.
“These young people demonstrate a high level of integrity, motivation, and self determination,” said Dixon, who also had praise for the school’s AP teachers. “The preparation and additional work that accompanies teaching one of these classes requires a truly student-centered teacher.”
“Colquitt County has much to celebrate as these students endeavor to achieve at unprecedented levels,” said Dixon.
According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Education, the high school was the only school in southwest Georgia named an AP Humanities School, a distinction given to schools who had at least five students participate in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course. CCHS offered 11 classes in these categories last year, including 2-D and 3-D Art, English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, Macro- and Microeconomics, Music Theory, Psychology, Spanish Language, U.S. Government, and U.S. History.
The school was also one of five area high schools named an AP STEM School, meaning the school had five or more students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. Colquitt County offered seven such courses on campus last year: Calculus AB, Statistics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics C, Computer Science A, and Computer Science Principles.
“I appreciate our AP teachers dedication to making our AP program a success and would also like to congratulate our AP students for pursuing a more rigorous path to their postsecondary colleges and careers,” said Chad Horne, assistant principal and AP coordinator for Colquitt County High School. “Our students choose to accept the challenges of taking AP courses, and this shows a lot of grit and determination.”
Allen Edwards, director of gifted education for the school system, agreed.
“Our high school’s inclusion on both lists is an indication of the well-rounded education we offer here in Colquitt County,” said Edwards. “It is clear evidence that CCHS works to provide high-level learning opportunities for students who excel in multiple areas.”
The College Board’s AP Program provides willing and academically prepared students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams.
AP exams are developed by university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring alignment with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3,600 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores, and most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit, advanced placement, or both for qualifying exam scores.
