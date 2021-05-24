MOULTRIE, Ga. — Caitlyn David, a senior video broadcast student at Colquitt County High School, was recently named a semi-finalist in the 2021 Hope Film Challenge.
The 2021 Hope Film Challenge is an inclusive initiative to make substantive advances for connectedness in schools between students and trusted adults, as well as to support 6th-12th grade student filmmakers in producing short film content (30-90 seconds) as they practice their craft and further develop their ability to tell stories featuring hope and resilience.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit Hope Givers launched the film contest as a way to combat the isolation and mental health challenges COVID-19 has brought to students and educators across the country, CCHS said in a press release.
David produced a 90-second video about hope during the pandemic, the school said.
Seven finalists are named on the Hope Givers website, which says the $2,000 grand prize winner was to be announced May 20, but as of Monday the site had not been updated to say which of the films won.
Learn more about the film challenge at https://hopegiversga.org/filmchallenge.
