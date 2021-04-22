MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School senior Estefani Gomez-Cardenas has been named the 2021 Georgia Migrant Education Program’s Migrant Student of the Year.
“Estefani is a hard-working student who seeks challenges and stays focused on reaching her goals,” sad Jeff Horne, Colquitt County school migrant director. “Through the rigors of school and other challenges, she relied on her parents, who gave continuous encouragement and pushed her to try hard every single day. Someone with Estefani’s motivation and academic prowess doesn’t need much additional help, but she credits the Migrant Program with helping her throughout her academic career. In addition to keeping a near-perfect academic record, she also watched over her siblings while her parents would work late hours at the packing shed.”
Horne said Gomez-Cardenas plans to attend Valdosta State University and major in nursing. She is working towards accomplishing this goal while still attending high school by taking core college classes and working at Colquitt Regional Medical Center as a CNA. She is the daughter of Alfredo Gomez and Carmen Cardenas.
