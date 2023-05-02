CCHS seniors commit as future educators during signing day

MOULTRIE – What are your plans after graduation? Ten Colquitt County High School seniors answered that question with a pen and contract Tuesday morning.
CCHS hosted its second annual Georgia Future Educators Signing Day celebrating students who’ve chosen to pursue teaching as their careers. The cafeteria was full of students, teachers and family members who supported their signee throughout their high school career.
Paxton Crosby, the family and consumer science instructor, opened the ceremony by welcoming and recognizing the guests. She continued the ceremony with a special message from Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
“It is important for our state to recruit the best of the best to join the teaching profession. I am so excited that today Georgia Future Educators Signing Day will see students across the state commit to pursuing this noble calling. To our students signing today, working with children is one of the most significant responsibilities and privileges one can ever have,” Woods said during the video.
Crosby returned to the stage with an introduction of the students and their future education plans. The student signees were:
Lilly Fikes plans to attend Valdosta State University and major in early childhood education. Fikes looks forward to having her own kindergarten classroom and inspiring young minds of the future.
Destiny Garcia plans to attend Wesleyan College and major in secondary education. Garcia looks forward to teaching high school math or English.
Jenna Grier plans to attend Georgia Southwestern State University and major in early childhood education. Grier wants to return to Colquitt County to teach at Okapilco Elementary School and looks forward to watching her students grow in their education and their love for learning.
Wendy Gonzalez Huerta plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and major in early childhood education. Huerta looks forward to returning to her old elementary school, J.M. Odom Elementary School, to teach art.
Morgan Hanes plans to attend Southern Regional Technical College. Hanes looks forward to teaching Forensic Science and would love to work at CCHS. She was unable to attend the signing.
Avery Kilgore plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and major in early childhood education. Kilgore looks forward to teaching within the Colquitt County School District and creating a safe and exciting environment for children to learn.
Cecilia Roblero plans to attend Southern Regional Technical College. Roblero wants to work with preschool children at an elementary school or childcare center.
Piper Smith plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and major in early childhood education with a minor in special education. Smith looks forward to coming back to Colquitt County to teach first grade and inspiring her students with a love of learning just as her former teachers did for her.
Baylee Tatum plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and intends to transfer to the University of Georgia where she will major in agricultural education. Tatum looks forward to sharing her passion for agriculture and the Future Farmers of America organization with the youth of our community. She knows the importance of educating the future of agriculture just as her teachers before her did. She would love to begin her journey as an agriculture teacher in middle school grades to sharpen her teaching skills with hopes of moving to a high school position.
Ryan Tuff plans to attend Valdosta State University and major in music and vocal performance. He looks forward to aiding younger generations of singers and musicians to learn and grow.
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis guided the students through the signing process and Superintendent Ben Wiggins followed, sharing a surprising opportunity with the signees.
“What you’re choosing to do is one of the highest callings, and we sincerely appreciate you for answering that call. In doing so, we have something for you here. It is a contract that guarantees that if you graduate from college with a teaching certificate, we promise you a position here in our schools,” Wiggins said.
John Newton, the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education director closed out the ceremony sharing insight with the future educators. He told the students to embrace each child’s uniqueness and to show their students that they genuinely care about them.