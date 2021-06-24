MOULTRIE, Ga. — Stepping up to the plate — so to speak — Colquitt County's Marilyn Waldee, 16, sang the national anthem at the Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds baseball game on June 16, her first step towards a goal of singing for the Atlanta Braves.
Waldee's parents have always known that music was going to be a part of their daughter's life.
“She was singing before she was talking,” said Stephen Waldee, Marilyn's father, who still remembers her humming the tunes of movies like Disney's “The Little Mermaid.”
Waldee said that his daughter has sung at her church, Mount Olive Baptist, and joined Jacksonville's Children Choir in 2015 when she lived in Jacksonville, Fla., with her mother.
A Colquitt County High junior, Marilyn became involved in the school choir programs in January, and the new support cemented her desire to pursue a musical career.
“I've been inspired since I was born,” she said. “I've never seen myself doing anything else.”
Waldee said that Amy Winehouse and the Beatles were inspirations for her musical pursuits.
Stephen Waldee, who lives in Macon and is a member of the Atlanta Braves A-List fan group, said having his daughter sing at Truist Park, the Braves' home ballpark, would be valuable exposure for her.
Waldee sent his daughter's auditions to both the Atlanta Braves and the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves' Triple-A affiliate in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Stripers responded, and Marilyn's stage was set.
“I think it's a good start,” said Marilyn Waldee, “a really good opportunity for my career.”
Preparing for the performance, Waldee made sure to practice a few times and rehearse the song, but trusted her voice.
“I was nervous heading there,” she said. “Then I got up to sing and it just felt very natural.”
Joining Waldee at her performance at the Gwinnett Stripers' Coolray Field were 30 of Waldee's supporters, including her family and friends.
Waldee said that she has always felt a lot of support from those in her life, especially her father.
“He just understands me,” said Waldee.
Stephen Waldee said that, as the son of a Navy veteran and a Navy veteran himself, it was a special honor seeing his daughter sing the national anthem.
For her future, Marilyn Waldee has said that she wants to create and sing music that makes others happy.
“I just wanna sing,” Waldee, said.
Stephen Waldee said that the Atlanta Braves have yet to contact him back, but he has now reached out to the Rome Braves (the team's High-A affiliate) and is awaiting a response from them too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.