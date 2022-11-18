MOULTRIE, Ga. – More than 150 Colquitt County High School students attended Senior Day at Southern Regional Technical College Thursday morning.
The event was hosted in partnership with Project Purpose, a multi-pronged workforce development program started in 2021 as a joint effort between the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce, and it was sponsored by the Lasseter Tractor Company.
Project Purpose is supported by the United Way of Colquitt County and continues to grow through strategic partnerships with area employers and schools.
Seniors participated in guided tours throughout the campus learning about the various programs SRTC has to offer. They also attended an hour-long Industry Exposure Fair where they explored the following industries: automotive, healthcare, childcare, food processing, manufacturing, service, accounting, graphic design, agriculture & mechanics, HVAC or electrical.
The Industry Exposure Fair allows students to match an industry or program they are interested in with a corresponding employer, Barbara Grogan, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority president, said in an interview prior to the fair.
Shyanna Corman, the aquatics director with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, and Denise James, a Learning Power education coordinator with Georgia Power, spoke with The Observer about their experiences at the fair.
Corman explained a student can learn team-building, leadership and communication skills while employed as a lifeguard at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority
James said, “We promote careers in the energy industry. We put those who are interested in becoming line workers, engineers and even skilled laborers in the path they need to go into to join the energy industry whether it be with Georgia Power or anywhere within the Southern Company."
Common questions students asked James at the Georgia Power booth and other employers at the fair were, “Upon graduation, what can they do or what kind of skills do they need to have?”
Students wanting to go into the electric field can earn an Electrical Line-worker Apprenticeship Certification, which is provided at Southern Regional Technical College, James responded.
Some CCHS students like, La’Kya Hill, completed and submitted a Southern Regional Technical College application onsite.
This is the second year Senior Day has been held.
"This year, we are doing it in November instead of after the first of the year, because we want the students to have time to talk with their teachers and counselors about this. Attending the event may help them on some of their class choices next semester," Grogan said.
She added, the Colquitt County School District was also a major contributor to the event.
CCHS students interested in participating in any aspect of Project Purpose should reach out to their guidance counselor.
Businesses interested in participating or becoming a Project Purpose sponsor, may contact Grogan at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com or 229-921-1457. More information may also be found at www.ProjectPurposeGA.com.
