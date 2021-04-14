MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday, March 17, best selling author Chris Crutcher joined students at Colquitt County High School for an online visit.
The students had read Crutcher’s book “Athletic Shorts,” which is a compilation of short stories about high school athletes. Graduate of a rural high school in the Idaho Rockies, Crutcher has been a teacher, director of a K-12 alternative school, and a therapist specializing in child abuse and neglect. He has received numerous awards for his writing, including two Intellectual Freedom awards, of which he is most proud.
Teens relate easily to Cutcher’s books because he was a high school and college athlete himself (football, basketball, track and swimming) and because of his work with teens. He is not afraid to take on issues such as race, bullying, gender equity and identity as well as other difficult topics, according to a press release from CCHS.
“Athletic Shorts'' was originally published in 1991 but CCHS students discussing it with Crutcher told the author that situations he described were as applicable to their lives today as they would have been to teens when the book first appeared.
“Nearly all of Crutcher’s work has been banned or challenged somewhere because he not only writes the way teens speak (sorry parents, your children DO know those words) but because he tackles controversial issues,” the press release said. “Crutcher spoke with the students about the right to read and freedom of speech, telling students that, while their parents have the right to help them choose reading materials, other people do not have the right to decide what they should read. Freedom to read is part of the First Amendment’s right to freedom of speech.”
Jan Howren and Avis Sutton, teachers working with the students commented, “After this meeting with Mr. Crutcher, students that would not even pick up a book with more than 100 pages are wanting to read more of his material and that of other authors like him.”
Crutcher mentioned friends of his, authors Julius Lester and Walter Dean Myers, and students are now interested in reading those books as well, the release said.
After the visit, students wrote the author to thank him and commented that it was “cool about how you aim to be as realistic as possible … Some people would chicken out due to fear of their books getting banned.”
Another student could “see the book differently now … It made me open my eyes more.”
One student added that he was surprised he could relate so easily to “an old white guy.”
Author visits (even virtual visits) are rarely provided free of charge but Crutcher volunteered to meet with the students at no cost, CCHS said.
