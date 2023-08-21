Students involved in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy recently made a donation for the historic memorial marker honoring 62 pilots killed while stationed at Spence Army Airfield during World War II. Pictured are the Leadership Academy’s advisor at CCHS Justin Harrison, Academy members Sara Cooper and Tyshon Reed Jr., and Spence Field Memorial committee members Bill McLean, Nancy Coleman and Jean Gay. Coleman and Gay represent John Benning Chapter NSDAR, which is coordinating this endeavor.