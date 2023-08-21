MOULTRIE -- Students participating in the Chick-fil-A Leaders Academy at Colquitt County High School recently made a sizable donation in support of the historic marker being dedicated in memory of the 62 air cadets and instructors killed while training at Spence Army Airfield during World War II. The marker is the project of John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a national high school leadership program, sponsored by Chick-fil-A operators, focused on making impact through action, the DAR chapter said in a press release. Students participating in the leadership program under the direction of CCHS counselor Justin Harrison were required to raise funds to support a local community project and then present that money to the organization. Students raised funds by individually seeking out donations throughout the year with a major emphasis on the Do Good December project. The students involved in the academy selected the Spence Field Memorial Marker as their spring Impact Project because of its historical significance to the community and the nation.
Several months ago, local historian Bill McLean asked the John Benning Chapter NSDAR to join with him in determining an appropriate way to remember these 62 pilots, the DAR release said. The city and county were also asked to join in the commemoration. Over the past few months, families of all 62 pilots were located and invited to the memorial service and marker dedication, the DAR chapter said.
The dedication of the marker will be 11 a.m. Sept. 26 in the Farm Press Building at Spence Field followed by the unveiling of the marker at the base of the Flight Tower. Moody Air Force Base will provide military honors. Following the marker dedication, lunch will be provided for the families where they will be presented with a tribute book prepared by the DAR featuring all 62 servicemen.
“Chapter members have indicated this is one of the most meaningful projects the chapter has organized,” said Nancy Coleman, John Benning Chapter regent. “This project encompasses many of the tenets of the mission of DAR: historic preservation, education, and patriotism, which includes service to veterans. And a lot of genealogy.”
“It was our hope that the community would rally around this endeavor,” said McLean, “and it has. The more we talked about the project, the more people wanted to be involved.”
McLean added that many long-time residents have shared stories of seeing planes flying overhead or seeing the men marching through the streets during parades or even their moms dating some of the men stated at the Army Airfield.
The general public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony and the unveiling of the marker. Anyone interested in financially supporting this historic project or would like more information about the dedication is encouraged to contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
