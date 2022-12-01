MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Laura Bush Foundation awarded Colquitt County High School a $5,000 grant for students to choose books for the school library. It was announced May 15.
On Monday, Nov. 14, a dozen students from CCHS along with faculty members Monica Crenshaw, Avis Sutton, and Cheryl Youse visited Books-a-Million in Valdosta to choose books for the CCHS Media Center.
Students were "set loose" to choose the books they want to read, Youse said in an email to The Observer. Several hours later, after faculty members approved titles, boxes of books were loaded on the bus. Popular choices were manga (Pokemon and DragonBall Z), BTS (the South Korean band), Gravity Falls, the Wings of Fire series and test prep books for the SAT, ACT, and ASVAB. Students also chose more Harry Potter books, Rick Riordan books, Stephen King books, and some magazines about dogs and hunting.
"Students who did not go on the trip eagerly went through the selections and are waiting for their turn to check out these new offerings," Youse said. "Thanks to the manager and staff of Books-a-Million for helping make this possible."
