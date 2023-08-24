MOULTRIE – The College Board announced their list of national recognition honors for students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT®10, and/or AP® Exams. Colquitt County awardees include:
Seniors
- Ava Brooks: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Elizabeth Costin: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Eugenia Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award.
- Maris Hopper: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Quince McCloud: National African American Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award.
Juniors
- Anna Hiers: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Blaine Autrey: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Carter Newman: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Lana Lopez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award.
- Lauren Wogan: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Lucas Babb: National Rural and Small Town Award.
- Safari Murray: National African American Recognition Award.
- Tuck Gregory: National Rural and Small Town Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.