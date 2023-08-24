MOULTRIE – The College Board announced their list of national recognition honors for students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT®10, and/or AP® Exams. Colquitt County awardees include:

Seniors

  • Ava Brooks: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Elizabeth Costin: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Eugenia Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award.
  • Maris Hopper: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Quince McCloud: National African American Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award.

Juniors

  • Anna Hiers: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Blaine Autrey: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Carter Newman: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Lana Lopez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award.
  • Lauren Wogan: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Lucas Babb: National Rural and Small Town Award.
  • Safari Murray: National African American Recognition Award.
  • Tuck Gregory: National Rural and Small Town Award.

