MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seven students from Colquitt County High School competed in the Georgia High School Association Regional Literary Meet in Tifton March 7. The region includes schools from Tift, Lowndes, and Camden counties.
This year’s team was coached by Susan Passmore. Team members are Emily Doile, Molly Baker, Nathalie Moreno, Matthew Rakestraw, Macarria Mitchell, Karli Lawhorn and Ada Lawson.
Emily Doile placed second in Argumentative Essay, and Matthew Rakestraw placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking, International Topics.
Ada Lawson and Karli Lawhorn placed first for Oral Interpretation, Duo.
Macarria Mitchell placed first for Oral Interpretation, Dramatic.
Emily Doile placed first in Extemporaneous Speaking, Domestic Topics.
