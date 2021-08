From left, Ta’Nijha Lamere Jordan, Gabriel Aden Childers, Tra’Nasia Marit Madison, Hailey Jeanette Knox and Ronilda Marizol Ixcoy Nicolas were among nine Colquitt County High School students to receive their diplomas during the school’s summer graduation ceremony Aug. 23. Not shown are graduates Kelvin Benard Jennings Jr., Tiana Janai Jordan, Luis Miguel Quiroga Jr. and Dameria Monshae Tuff.