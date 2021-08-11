CCHS teachers earn awards

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Several Colquitt County High School teachers are recent award recipients in their areas of expertise.
Colquitt County High School Principal Dan Chappuis shared, "We are extremely proud of this group of dedicated teachers. These awards are a reflection of the hard work they have demonstrated and the positive impact they have had on the students of Colquitt County High School."
Moon, Murphy nominated for awards at 2021 GACTE Summit
Misty Moon and Wendy Murphy were among 38 Career, Technical, and Agricultural (CTAE) educators honored by the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) during its Summer Summit, which met July 14 at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia. The summit drew more than 1,800 CTAE educators from throughout the State of Georgia.
Moon and Murphy were nominated by their Counseling and Career Development division peers and selected by the GACTE Awards Committee and presented with plaques naming Moon as their division's 2021 Teacher of the Year and Murphy as their division's 2021 New Teacher of the Year.
Moon teaches Work-Based Learning and Youth Apprenticeship courses at Colquitt County High School. An educator for more than ten years, she earned her bachelor's degree in Family and Consumer Science Education from the University of Georgia in Athens.
Murphy teaches Coordinated Career Academic Education (CCAE) courses at Colquitt County High School. An educator for more than 19 years, she earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia, and a master's of education in Special Education from Grand Canyon University.
Burt receives Outstanding Agricultural Mechanics Teacher Award
Will Burt received the 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Mechanics Teacher award presented by the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.
Burt has taught ag mechanics at Colquitt County High School for the past three years. The award was presented to the teacher whose program had the most notable accomplishments during the 2020-21 school year. The ag mechanics program at CCHS was recognized for its impact on its community and on the accomplishments of the FFA.
