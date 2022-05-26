MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Class of 2022 will graduate Saturday morning at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.
CNS cable will not broadcast the graduation this year, according to Cheryl Youse, media specialist and webmaster for Colquitt County High. Instead, it will be streamed live on the CCHS YouTube channel.
Families and friends who cannot attend the graduation can click here to visit the YouTube channel. The graduation stream will be available there starting at 8 a.m.
