MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office recently assisted in a multi-agency operation that targeted online child predators in surrounding counties.
The proactive online undercover investigation called “Operation Threat Level Midnight” was coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, according to a GBI press release.
Four male suspects were arrested over a three-day period beginning Thursday, March 2.
The operation was centered in Bainbridge, Ga., and took several months of planning, the press release said. It involved the collaboration of 11 law enforcement agencies, including the CCSO, along with the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.
All participating agencies were:
- Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bainbridge Public Safety.
- Homeland Security Investigations.
- United States Attorney’s Office.
- United States Secret Service.
- Georgia State Patrol.
- Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
- Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Tifton Police Department.
- Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
- GBI: CEACC Unit, Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center, Southwestern Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Statesboro Regional Investigative, Thomson Regional Investigative Office.
- United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.
The Moultrie Police Department - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team was also requested by the GBI to assist with the apprehension of the suspects, DET Investigator Justin Searcy said.
Christopher Robinson, an investigator with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, is the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) lead investigator for the sheriff’s office.
He said the division's “Operation Threat Level Midnight” assistance was similar to last year's “Operation Heartbreak." The CCSO was awarded in December 2022 for its work in the February 2022 child sex sting operation.
“During the operation, officers posed as underage children and spoke with different people on various platforms. We were able to identify and talk to people who had the intention to make in-person contact for sexual intercourse,” Robinson explained by phone Thursday morning.
Thirteen cases were established, out of 43 exchanges the investigators conducted, that met the threshold for arrest. Four of those cases were concluded with arrests.
The four suspects who made contact with law enforcement were males between 36 to 45 years old, from Leesburg, Albany, Cairo and Tallahassee, Fla. Colquitt County investigators said the Albany suspect has a previous criminal history in the Moultrie area. Three suspects were charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and one suspect faces a charge under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.
Additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming, the GBI release said.
Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
