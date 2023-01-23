MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County man was injured during a shooting in Ellenton last week, sheriff’s officials said.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Kat Johnson told The Observer Monday that the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“Deputies were dispatched to 123 Church Street in Ellenton, Georgia, in reference to a male subject that had been shot in the head,” she said.
The 34-year-old man had been shot in the temple, but Johnson said he could tell deputies who shot him.
Further investigation during the week led to warrants against 19-year-old Montavious Williams, Johnson said. Charges include criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
“The victim did survive the gunshot wound but is scheduled for multiple surgeries in the future to repair the damage inflicted by the bullet,” Johnson said.
Three days later, investigators received information that Williams was at a residence at 1656 Old Doerun Road.
The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division obtained and executed a search warrant Friday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the CCSO Special Weapons and Tactics Team.
Williams was arrested during the operation, officials said, but his booking report was not available on Monday.
“During the course of that search warrant, methamphetamine and firearms were found inside and outside of the residence,” Johnson added.
Five other individuals received charges as a result of the search warrant.
- Sara Elizabeth Jett, 22, of Moultrie, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was also wanted by the Moultrie Police Department in connection with a theft-by-shoplifting incident.
- Ni’Javous Brown, 23, of Tifton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two probation violations.
- Nathaniel Banks, 23, of Moultrie, had an active probation warrant out of Thomas County and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Derrick Jett, of Moultrie, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to children.
- Terrence Gustavious Grant, 33, of Moultrie, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation is still ongoing, Johnson said, so she could not discuss the cause of the shooting.
Anyone with further information on this case is urged to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7460.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.