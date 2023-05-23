MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has taken into custody the suspect wanted in connection to a May 15 theft in Colquitt County.
Investigators requested the public’s assistance on May 18 in the search for Laderrick Daniel King, 26, of Clarke County.
King had active warrants in connection with a theft that happened on the 2000 block of Tallokas Road, Investigator Will Pierce, with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said.
Pierce said King was apprehended about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after a successful undercover operation held in conjunction with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Moultrie Police Department — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team and Moultrie Police Department.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO – Be on the Look Out – alert on its Facebook with a photo of the wanted suspect early May 18 afternoon.
The case related to the theft of tools from the porch of a residence — a theft that was caught on the home's video surveillance camera.
Residents who had purchased tools from King in the past several weeks were instructed to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division to verify that they are not stolen.
“If anyone fails to do this in a timely manner, charges may be sought for possession of stolen property,” the statement said.
If you have any information on King's whereabouts, you can contact the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
