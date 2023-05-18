MOULTRIE – Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in the search for a man wanted in connection to a May 15 theft in Colquitt County.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO – Be on the Look Out – alert on its Facebook with a photo of the wanted suspect early Thursday afternoon.
Laderrick Daniel King, 26, of Clarke County, is wanted in connection with a theft that happened on the 2000 block of Tallokas Road, Investigator Will Pierce, with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said.
After reviewing the victim's home surveillance footage, investigators said that King stole cordless tools under the carport.
King has an active warrant for his arrest for burglary in the second degree.
Deputies are not aware of the suspect's current location. Pierce advised residents to not approach the suspect if they encounter him. Instead, if anyone has any information regarding his location, to please contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.
Residents who have purchased tools from Kings in the past several weeks are instructed to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division to verify that they are not stolen.
“If anyone fails to do this in a timely manner, charges may be sought for possession of stolen property,” the statement said.
If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, you can contact the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
