MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a construction site Sunday afternoon.
The enclosed trailer was stolen between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday morning from Hopewell Church Road.
“Now as of yesterday, the trailer was last seen on Industrial Drive,” Investigator Will Pierce said.
Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in the search for the trailer, which is white-in-color with Faircloth Construction decals on both sides, ladder racks on the top, tandem axles, and bent-up trailer doors.
Pierce said a reward will be given for a tip that leads to the retrieval of the stolen item. The details of the reward was not disclosed at this time.
A suspect has not been named in the theft.
If you have any information on the trailer’s whereabouts, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (229) 616-7470.
