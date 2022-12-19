MOULTRIE, Ga. – One man was charged Friday with hitting a woman with a saucepan.
Deputies with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office reported to the 400 block of Lee Lewis Road after a female victim had arrived at her neighbor's house covered in blood, according to Ronald Jordan, with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Jordan said the dispute began between about 8:30 and 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. During the incident, the man also allegedly choked the woman and held her against her will, Jordan said.
After a short investigation, responding deputies took Michael Spence into custody and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Three children were present at the time of the incident, Jordan said.
None of the children were reported affected in the incident. The victim's identity cannot be disclosed at this time.
