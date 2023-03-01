MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Friday, a Norman Park police officer saw a truck that had been reported stolen. When the ensuing chase ended, a Norman Park man was facing multiple charges.
Will Pierce, an investigator with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, told The Observer Monday that the sheriff’s office issued a BOLO — Be On the Look Out — for a stolen pickup truck at about 10 a.m. Friday.
A Norman Park police officer spotted the vehicle at approximately 3 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver began to flee.
Pierce said the chase lasted for about 17 minutes with speeds up to 60 mph. It ended when a Georgia State Patrol trooper conducted the precision immobilization technique, also known as the PIT maneuver, on the vehicle on Sumner Road and Hubert Diers Road.
“They were able to arrest the driver on the scene without further incident,” Pierce said.
There were no reported injuries and the driver was medically cleared.
The 34-year-old suspect faces felony charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving motor vehicle.
Additional traffic charges from the GSP include two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, three counts of hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and adult restraint law.
