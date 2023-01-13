MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Colquitt County elderly woman was scammed out of more than $10,000 by a trio posing as the “Publishers Clearing House,” according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The trio randomly contacted the unidentified victim by phone on Monday, Dec. 19, Will Pierce, an investigator with the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, told The Observer Wednesday afternoon.
The suspects visited the victim's home the previous week to receive payment in exchange for a gift card. What the victim didn’t know was that this was the first occurrence of several attempts in a scam.
“The gift card was allegedly worth $10,000. The victim was supposed to be able to use the card towards gas and other expenses. They also gave her a key fob to a Nissan car,” Pierce explained.
The victim was told the vehicle was not delivered due to several complications. Every time she asked about it, she was given a different excuse.
After receiving the money, the trio continued contacting the victim claiming the “Prize Patrol” would be visiting soon to present her with her winnings.
“After multiple failed attempts of receiving the prize, the victim called law enforcement for advice,” Pierce said.
The group arrived at the suspect's home days later with “Publisher’s Clearing House” apparel and a winner’s packet.
“They told [the victim] that they [allegedly] won $4 million. The amount they needed from them in cash was to pay the taxes on the winnings,” he said.
The case remains ongoing and the CCSO urges the Colquitt County community, especially the elderly, to be aware of the issue.
“People do not need to give out cash to anyone claiming to be anything. It’s just a scam,” Pierce concluded.
