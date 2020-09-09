MOULTRIE, Ga. — In two days, a tent set up outside the Moultrie Municipal Building added 117 people to Colquitt County’s Census.
Justin Cox, chairman of the local committee for the 2020 Census, said Wednesday evening that households totaling 52 people filled out forms online Tuesday at a tent set up for the purpose outside the city hall, 21 First Ave. N.E., and households totaling 65 more people filled out forms there on Wednesday.
Volunteers man the tent, where they have Chromebooks that will enable visitors to fill out their Census questionnaire online.
This week’s responses get the county to about 50 percent participation, Cox said. There are 21 days left until the deadline on Sept. 30.
Sarah Adams of the Archway Project, who is also on the local Census committee, told WALB Tuesday that the county hit about 60 percent participation in the last Census back in 2010.
Local officials have pushed for greater participation because the Census is used by state and federal governments and some nonprofits to determine how to distribute funding. An accurate count of the population could bring more money into the area.
“Each one of those people is worth $23,000,” Cox said.
The Census is also used to determine political representation, including drawing district lines for local, state and federal offices and determining how many representatives each state gets. The number of representatives contributes to the number of electoral votes each state gets in presidential elections, too.
The tent will return to the Municipal Building Wednesday, Cox said. It will be at Piggly Wiggly on First Avenue Southeast 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Friday, and it will return to the Municipal Building twice the following week.
In addition, the committee will sponsor a Community Census Rally 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Greater Believers Worship Center, 824 Northside Drive. Free food, gift cards and other prizes will be given away as volunteers help people fill out Census forms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.