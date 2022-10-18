MOULTRIE — The crowd was full of smiling faces throughout the Sunbelt Ag Expo as it opened for its second consecutive year since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic cancellation.
Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock opened the three-day farm show during the welcoming ceremony and again later during the Willie B. Withers Sunbelt Ag Expo Luncheon.
“The exhibitors have worked hard this year to overcome some supply chain issues, and the 93-acre exhibit area is full of equipment and technology for you all to see and gather information to take back to your operations,” Blalock said during the welcome.
Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp also welcomed all the farmers, educators and visiting attendees who commuted to the Expo from across the Southeast.
“I just want to welcome you to the number one state in the country for business. That is a distinction that we’ve had the honor of having for nine years running now and we have [it because] of the number one industry in our state and that is agriculture,” Kemp said.
He said agriculture not only totals $74 billion of Georgia’s economy but it is a part of human necessity to survive.
His speech highlighted agriculture’s national economic impact, the importance of diversifying and strengthening the economy in rural Georgia, and the state’s resilience through the pandemic.
“I’m proud that we’ve had two record years economically in a row even during a global pandemic,” he said. “Agriculture makes the fabric of our state.”
Kemp concluded his speech by welcoming the 10 state Farmers of the Year. Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp was also present during the ceremony.
Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh along with city officials, Colquitt County High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard, the CCHS Serenaders and Colquitt County School District’s Board of Education were local representatives.
The City of Moultrie was awarded a proclamation by the University of Georgia President Jere Morehead for its partnership with the UGA Archway program.
“Welcome to Moultrie and Colquitt County. I would like to thank President [Jere] Morehead for the presentation to the City of Moultrie. We are very honored of our relationship with the Archway project through the University of Georgia. It makes a tremendous difference in our community,” McIntosh said.
He continued, “Agriculture and agribusiness are the backbones of this community. We take pride in being the leading agricultural county in Georgia.”
Blalock returned as the final speaker during the luncheon before the Farmer of the Year presentation.
“For the next three days, we’ll be the largest city in Southwest Georgia at Spence Field,” he said.
Blalock recognized Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black for his assistance with agriculture and the Expo.
“Thank you, Gary, for the vision you had for the Georgia Grown program that has revolutionized how we do business and market our products in the great state of Georgia,” Blalock said to Black.
The luncheon concluded with Robert E. Saunders, a multi-generational farmer from Piney River, Virginia, being named the Swisher / Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
