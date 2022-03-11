MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Probate Court of Colquitt County released a list of candidates Friday who had qualified for local elections over the preceding week.
Nonpartisan races, including judgeships and the Colquitt County Board of Education, will be decided when voters go to the polls May 24.
In partisan races, including the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners and multiple state offices, voters will determine the Republican and Democratic Party nominees on May 24, and those nominees will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
County Commission
- District 1, Paul Herndon qualified as a Republican and incumbent Barbara Jelks qualified as a Democrat. They will face off in a November election.
- District 3, incumbent Marc DeMott qualified as an unopposed Republican.
- District 5, incumbent Paul Nagy qualified as an unopposed Republican.
- District 7, the chairmanship, incumbent Denver Braswell and Bruce Norton have both qualified as Republicans. They will face off in the primary in May.
Chief Magistrate Judge
- Incumbent Jeremy James McMillan was the only qualifier.
County Board of Education
- District 1, Trudie Hill was the only qualifier.
- District 4, Robert Elrod and Hayden Willis both qualified. The seat is currently held by Board Chairman Robbie Pitts.
- District 5, Darren Hembree was the only qualifier. The seat is currently held by Patricia Anderson.
Superior Court
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reports on its website, https://sos.ga.gov/qualifying-candidate-information, that three people have qualified to seek the seat of retiring Judge James Hardy:
- Catherine Mims Smith.
- Robert L. Moore.
- William Long Whitesell.
In addition, Judges Brian McDaniel, James Prine and Gregory Voyles qualified without opposition to succeed themselves.
Legislature
The Secretary of State’s office also reported that local legislators Rep. Sam Watson and Sen. Dean Burke, both Republicans, qualified without opposition.
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, of Tifton, qualified as a Republican to succeed himself. Darrius Butler, of Warner Robins, qualified as a Democrat to challenge him.
———
For other state races, visit https://sos.ga.gov/qualifying-candidate-information.
