MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce announced a new hire and a promotion among its staff this week.
The chamber recently added Marianne Bridges as program services director, chamber President Tommie Beth Willis said in a press release Thursday.
In that role, Bridges is responsible for overseeing Agricultural & Rural Services, Workforce & Small Business Development, Ambassador, and Tourism committees and coordinating chamber events. She will work closely with the president, committee chairmen, and internal staff, Willis said.
Bridges brings experience in fundraising, event planning, customer service, and marketing to the chamber, Willis said.
The chamber also announced Morgan Salsman’s promotion from office administrator to administrative services director.
“Morgan has been a valued staff member of the chamber since 2019,” Willis said. “She works closely with the president, internal staff, and chamber members and is responsible for the overall workings of the chamber office, as well as maintaining the chamber website, email marketing, and social media management.”
“We are excited to announce these changes to our chamber staff as both of these ladies strengthen our team with their talents and allow us to work for and serve our members to our highest potential,” Willis said.
Both Bridges and Salsman can be reached at (229) 985-2131. Email Bridges at mbridges@moultriechamber.com to join a committee or volunteer for chamber events. Email Salsman at contact@moultriechamber.com to add your community event to the Friday Facts email, update your business information, and learn how to login to your chamber membership account.
