MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Broadleaf Logistics LLC, located at 1 N. Main St. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Broadleaf Logistics is owned by Steadman and Phillip Taylor and is a national transportation logistics business. The general manager is John Wilkerson.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Broadleaf Logistics LLC by calling 229-890-8140.
Pictured cutting the ribbon are General Manager John Wilkerson, Broadleaf Logistics staff, owners Steadman and Phillip Taylor and their families, along with family and community friends, partners, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
