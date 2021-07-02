MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Dalton’s LLC located at 715 Rowland Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.
Dalton’s is owned by Kelly and Amy Dalton. This locally owned restaurant offers American style food including chicken, steak, seafood, and more.
Dalton’s was originally founded by Kelly Dalton’s grandfather, R.L. Dalton, in December of 1990.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can reach Dalton’s by calling 229-985-9190 or visit their Facebook page listed as Dalton’s.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are ownersKelly and Amy Dalton with family, Dalton’s staff, community friends and partners, as well as chamber Ambassadors & staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.