Del's Inflatables

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Del’s Inflatables LLC located in Colquitt County.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Del’s Inflatables LLC located in Colquitt County.

The business is veteran-owned by Patty and Brandon Delangel.

Del's Inflatables LLC is an inflatable business that rents all sorts of entertainment inflatables. They are available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can reach them by calling 229-848-9327, by visiting their Facebook page listed as Del's Inflatables or their website at http://www.delsinflatables.com.

To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber's YouTube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you