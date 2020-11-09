MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Del’s Inflatables LLC located in Colquitt County.
The business is veteran-owned by Patty and Brandon Delangel.
Del's Inflatables LLC is an inflatable business that rents all sorts of entertainment inflatables. They are available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can reach them by calling 229-848-9327, by visiting their Facebook page listed as Del's Inflatables or their website at http://www.delsinflatables.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber's YouTube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
